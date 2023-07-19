Roads closed after serious crash on Tucson's eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Tucson Police Department, E. 5th St. and N. Jefferson Ave, will be closed this morning after a serious accident.
TPD says officers are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Tucson's eastside.
Authorities say to expect delays and to find an alternate route if you're headed that way.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.
