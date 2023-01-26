 Skip to main content
Roadrunners secure two-game series sweep over Chicago

Tucson put up nine goals and completely controlled the reigning Calder Cup champions

RECAP: The Roadrunners outscored the reigning Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves 9-2 in winning both games this week at home

Tucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Wednesday at Tucson Arena to secure a two-game sweep over the defending Calder Cup Champions.

Tucson outscored Chicago 9-2 in winning the two home games.

Four different Roadrunners (Boko Imama, Hudson Elynuik, Laurent Dauphin and Adam Cracknell) lit the lamp in the win, while linemates Mike Carcone (2a) and Cracknell (1g 1a) notched multiple-point performances.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 21 of 22 shots faced for Tucson to earn his 11th win of the season.

The Roadrunners (18-19-4-0) wrap up their homestand this weekend with a two-game series against Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks).

Michael Carcone (23) is having an all-star season for Tucson

Forward Mike Carcone has 54 points (21g 33a) and is just 13 points shy of the Roadrunners all-time franchise record for points in a single season (67)

STAT SHEET

  • SHOTS ON GOAL: CHI (22) – TUC (40)
  • POWER PLAY: CHI (0/2) – TUC (1/4)
  • CHICAGO SCORING: Cavan Fitzgerald (1)
  • TUCSON SCORING: Boko Imama (3), Hudson Elynuik (4), Laurent Dauphin (16 PP), Adam Cracknell (14 EN)

