Roadrunners secure two-game series sweep over Chicago

Tucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Wednesday at Tucson Arena to secure a two-game sweep over the defending Calder Cup Champions.
Tucson outscored Chicago 9-2 in winning the two home games.
Four different Roadrunners (Boko Imama, Hudson Elynuik, Laurent Dauphin and Adam Cracknell) lit the lamp in the win, while linemates Mike Carcone (2a) and Cracknell (1g 1a) notched multiple-point performances.
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 21 of 22 shots faced for Tucson to earn his 11th win of the season.
The Roadrunners (18-19-4-0) wrap up their homestand this weekend with a two-game series against Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks).
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: CHI (22) – TUC (40)
- POWER PLAY: CHI (0/2) – TUC (1/4)
- CHICAGO SCORING: Cavan Fitzgerald (1)
- TUCSON SCORING: Boko Imama (3), Hudson Elynuik (4), Laurent Dauphin (16 PP), Adam Cracknell (14 EN)
