Roadrunners ink club's 1st Sun Devil

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners have their first Sun Devil product.
The Coyotes recently signed left winger Colin Theisen to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
Theisen spent this past season ('21-'22) playing for Arizona State after suiting up for his first four collegiate seasons at Notre Dame.
The PTO allows for Theisen to appear in 25 games with the Roadrunners, at which point the Coyotes can sign him to another PTO or offer him a full-season contract.
Theisen is off to a good start in the AHL. He has three points, including two goals, in his first six games.
His one season in Tempe was quite a success. The Monroe, Michigan-native compiled a program-high 42 points in 35 games
HIGHLIGHTS: IOWA BEATS TUCSON 6-1
The Roadrunners playoff hopes are fading. Tucson dropped to 0-3 on their current four-game homestand with a 6-1 loss Tuesday night at Tucson Arena.
The Roadrunners (20-32-5-1) have led in all three games but have nothing to show for it.
Tucson remains 12 games behind Henderson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The club though now has just ten games left to play.
Tucson and Iowa meet again Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
