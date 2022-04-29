Roadrunners close out '22 season with a 3-2 shootout win

TUCSON – The Tucson Roadrunners (23-39-5-1) concluded the 2021-2022 regular season Friday night against their I-8 Border Rivals, the San Diego Gulls. In the season finale at the Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners held on for a 3-2 shootout victory.
Terry Broadhurst and Hudson Fasching scored second-period goals to take a 2-0 lead, before Colin Theisen and Broadhurst netted a pair of goals in the shootout to come away with the win.
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 18-of-20 shots faced for Tucson and was a perfect two-for-two in the shootout in front of a crowd of 5,410, the second largest of the season at the Tucson Arena.
The downside to the night was The Gulls tying the game and forcing overtime with just six seconds left in regulations.
By doing so San Diego edges Tucson to win the I-8 Border Cup for the first time in four years. The series ended 4-4 for a second straight year but the Gulls won their four games in regulations while Tucson had three regulation victories and one in a shootout.
While Tucson's season ended Friday night, San Diego (28-33-4-3) moves on to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Gulls are the 7th and final seed under the new playoff format and will face the No. 2 seed Ontario Reign.
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: SD (20) - TUC (37)
- POWER PLAY: SD (1/2) - TUC (0/4)
- SAN DIEGO SCORING: Bryce Kindopp (12 PP), Josh Lopina (1)
- TUCSON SCORING: Terry Broadhurst (11), Hudson Fasching (14)
David Kelly contributed to this story.