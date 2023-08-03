 Skip to main content
Road to Williamsport: Canyon View Little League preps for West Regional

  Updated
  • 0
Canyon View Little League

TUCSON (KVOA) - Canyon View Little League is three wins away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport!

The team is gearing up for the West Regional in San Bernardino, California.

It traveled by bus to the tournament Thursday. Its first game is Saturday against Hawaii on ESPN+.

"You start by representing a couple of families in little league," Catcher Braydon Rehm said. "All of a sudden, you're representing about 8 million people, all of Arizona."

That sounds like a lot of pressure, but Rehm and Canyon View Little League are confident heading into this weekend's West Regional.

"Everyone trusts everyone," Rehm said. "In the field, no one is scared. We're all confident we can make the play. We've been playing with each other for so long. It's like we have a family out here."

A family that happens to be really good at baseball.

"We're really deep defensively," Manager Zak Anderson said. "Pitching-wise, we have a lot of good arms. When our bats turn on we're really tough."

Canyon View earned a spot in the West Regional by beating Sunnyside in the state tournament.

Little League World Series Logo

It's the program's first state title in its 36-year history. Now the team is hoping to continue its historic run by qualifying for the Little League World Series.

"Going into it you don't want to look that far ahead," Rehm said. "Now we're getting to the stage where it's hard not to look ahead and think, 'yeah that's a big stage if you get there'."

Canyon View Manager Zak Anderson has a simple message for his players.

"Take it one game at a time," he said. "We're really three games away from Williamsport. That's our goal. Get out there, win three games. If the kids can see that as a tangible, easier thing to accomplish, then it's a lot simpler to do."

How do they do that?

"I think it's going to take hard work, having fun, and being yourself," First Baseman Miles Anderson said.

Three great ways to strike out the competition.

Canyon View takes the field Saturday at 4 p.m. against Hawaii on ESPN+.

