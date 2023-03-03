 Skip to main content
Road pavement repair scheduled in north Tucson

Traffic light – Pixabay stock image

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima County Department of Transportation will be performing utility adjustments.

The work begins on Monday, Mar. 6, beginning at 2 a.m. through 6 p.m., Thursday, Mar. 9, at the following locations:

  • River Road from Camino Luz to east of Campana Drive.
  • River Road from Camino Escuela to east of Campbell Avenue

The work will consist of setting traffic control and making utility adjustments. There will be 24-hour lane restrictions in both east and westbound directions.

Due to the work area limitations, turn movements within the work zone may be restricted during utility work.

Minor delays and lane closures may also occur. Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices and allow for extra travel time.

