Road closed on northwest side as Tucson slammed by monsoon storm

TUCSON (KVOA) — The monsoon slammed the Tucson area Friday prompting a busy afternoon for first responders.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Ina Road was closed just east of Christie Drive due to flooding.
The county also warned that the rainfall hitting portions of the Santa Catalina Mountains affected by the Bighorn Fire "may result in flash flooding or mud."
