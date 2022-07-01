Road closed on northwest side as Tucson slammed by monsoon storm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 318 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Vamori,
Fresnal, Choulic, Coldfields, No:ligk, South Comobabi,
Comobabi, Cababi, Sil Nakya, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, Rincon,
Ali Molina, South Komelik and Hashan Chuchg.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 409 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continue to
indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing in the foothills and Ina Road east of Christie. Pima Canyon
has received over 3 inches of rain, expect significant flows moving
downstream into the Rillito River.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro
National Park West and Picture Rocks.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Silverbell Rd near Ina Rd, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River,
Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk
Creek, Rillito River and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Avra Valley, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks and
Silver Bell.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 440 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson Estates,
Valencia West, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson
International Airport, Summit, Ryan AirField and San Xavier
Mission.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 341 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
Vail, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Corona De
Tucson and Rita Ranch.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Houghton Rd from I-10 & Sahuarita Rd,
Escalante Rd at Atterbury Wash, 1st Ave north of Fort Lowell Rd,
Alamo Wash between Speedway and Grant, Andrada Rd east of Wentworth
Rd, Drexel Rd east of Alvernon Way and Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to
Sabino Canyon Rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 253 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, Rillito
River, Canada del Oro, Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder
Wash, Chirreon Wash, Gibb Wash and Esperero Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito and
Biosphere 2.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 530 PM MST...

At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Corona De Tucson, or 10 miles east of Sahuarita, moving southeast at
5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Vail, East Sahuarita and Corona De Tucson.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 40 and 56.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Road closed on northwest side as Tucson slammed by monsoon storm

  • 0
Ina Road Christie Drive
Charles Peden

TUCSON (KVOA) — The monsoon slammed the Tucson area Friday prompting a busy afternoon for first responders.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Ina Road was closed just east of Christie Drive due to flooding.

The county also warned that the rainfall hitting portions of the Santa Catalina Mountains affected by the Bighorn Fire "may result in flash flooding or mud."

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates with the monsoon.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

