RNs gathered Monday in east Tucson to advocate for safer standards

TUCSON (KVOA) - Registered nurses held a rally at Carondelet St. Joseph's on Monday.

National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced the rally was held to highlight their patient safety concerns, including short-staffing and management attempting to silence RNs who advocate for safer standards.

"At St. Joseph's, nurses have been leaving in droves, and those who are left are constantly working under impossible conditions. Health care should be about health, not money," said Kathi Powell, an RN in the medical-surgical unit.

