Rising interest rates cool down hot Tucson housing market

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Rising interest rates cool down hot Tucson housing market

House
Pixabay

TUCSON (KVOA) - A couple months ago, the U.S. housing market was red hot. But the Federal Reserve increased interest rates, and that has pumped the brakes on the runaway housing market.

"As soon as the interest rates climbed then the market, it did not stall, it just slowed down," said Jodi Koch, President of the Tucson Association of REALTORS.

In June, U.S. home sales slowed, for the fifth consecutive month.

Sales are also down. In Tucson around 5%, as potential home buyers face increasing interest rates.

Koch has worked in the real estate industry for 23 years. She said the housing market slow down isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"The buyers have more choices," Koch said. "The buyers can take a little bit of time to think about a purchase."

Properties under contract in Tucson are down 6% this year. The median home price in Tucson is up 16%, according to a Long Realty 2022 Mid-year Market Report.

Koch says the slow down could open up the competitive housing market to more buyers, who had been shut out of the market.

"Now, there's opportunity to purchase once again, yet the interest rates are higher, yes they can't buy as much house but they can definitely put their foot in the game," Koch said. 

While the slowdown may be good for buyers, increasing mortgage rates and home prices have builders concerned. A recent survey shows builder confidence has plunged to its lowest level since 2020. The NAHB/Wells Fargo U.S. Housing Market Index (HMI) was down by two points to 67, the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) said on Wednesday. It was 81 a year ago.

Koch says the changes will return the housing market to a more "normal" state.

"It's going to be a more stable market, a more comfortable market for both buyers and sellers."

Koch expects home prices in Pima County to come down.

   

