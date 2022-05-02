Rising diesel prices putting pressure on local truck drivers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona average for a gallon of diesel hit $5.28 per gallon on Monday. The soaring prices continue to put pressure on truck drivers and causing prices for goods to go up.
“To fill up one of my trucks right now it’s costing me between $1,100-$1,200 for 200 gallons," said Ross Kaplowitch, who owns and operates a trucking business in Tucson.
Kaplowitch said the prices are making some long haul deliveries not worth it.
“The short hauls are paying better than the long hauls," he said.
Allen Schaeffer is the executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum. He said the impacts go well beyond truck drivers and the United States.
“What we are seeing right now is unprecedented," Schaeffer said. "Diesel is the life blood of the global economy.”
If it costs truckers, trains or ships more to get goods to their destination, the consumer will be paying for it, which is already apparent inside grocery stores with soaring prices.
Schaeffer said the situation we are in right now can be tied to the pandemic and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a growing demand for diesel but a dwindling supply.
“As crude prices start to come down a little bit, economic activity slows little and other factors play in we could see diesel prices decline in the coming months but you have this total unknown, uncertainty with the conflict in Ukraine," he said.
Kaplowitch said he is hoping the government will look at more options to offer instant relief for truckers.
“The governments been talking about offsetting our fuel taxes they still haven’t done it yet if they do that it will help out a lot," Kaplowitch said.