Rio Rico High School on lockdown due to rifle incident

RIO RICO, AZ (KVOA) - Rio Rico High School was placed on lockdown, and students have been sent home for the day, after a person with an AR-15 type rifle was spotted driving by campus Friday morning.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's investigators say the student told authorities that the person was in a grey Chevy Malibu or similar vehicle.
No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
Parents with students in other district schools have been given the option to pick them up from class.
