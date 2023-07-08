 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rincon Little League wins District 12 8-10 Championship

Rincon Little League

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rincon Little League is the District 12 8-10 Tournament Champions!

Rincon beat Empire 10-6 to earn its third straight district title. 

Empire got on the board first. In the bottom of the first, Evan Andrew hit a solo home run to center field. That gave Empire a 1-0 lead. It was threatening again with runners on second and third, but Rincon Pitcher Calvin Williams struck out Empire to get out of the inning. 

Rincon loaded the bases in the top of the third inning. Then, Zane Brinkley scored on a walk to tie the game at one. 

Rincon Little League

Rincon got going in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring eight combined runs. 

With the win, Rincon advances to next week's 8-10 state tournament at Purple Heart Park. 

