Rincon Little League wins District 12 8-10 Championship

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rincon Little League is the District 12 8-10 Tournament Champions!
Rincon beat Empire 10-6 to earn its third straight district title.
Empire got on the board first. In the bottom of the first, Evan Andrew hit a solo home run to center field. That gave Empire a 1-0 lead. It was threatening again with runners on second and third, but Rincon Pitcher Calvin Williams struck out Empire to get out of the inning.
Rincon loaded the bases in the top of the third inning. Then, Zane Brinkley scored on a walk to tie the game at one.
Rincon got going in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring eight combined runs.
With the win, Rincon advances to next week's 8-10 state tournament at Purple Heart Park.
