Rillito Park Racetrack to test SafeStride sensor on horses

TUCSON (KVOA)- Tucson's Rillito Park Racetrack will test a new device, SafeStride, this season in an effort to improve safety for its horses.
"It literally is a device that goes into the saddle towel of a horse, and it measures their gait and how they're traveling," said Rillito General Manager Mike Weiss. The technology detects gait problems at a level that the human eye cannot see.
The sensor works in a stop light fashion. Green means the horse is traveling fine. Amber indicates something is off - but not consistently. Red means every stride the horse takes is compromised. Assistant General Manager Hailey Shiffer said, "We hope to catch the amber like horses before they get to that red phase."
The racetrack struggled with five fatal incidents last year, with three occurring during opening weekend. "This year we want to get a good head start and be very safety conscious," said Weiss.
The device has previously been tested on thoroughbreds at Belmont Park. Rillito is the first test on quarter horses. Shiffer said every racehorse will wear a device on race day. They will also train with one to set baseline measurements.
Weiss said the technology is groundbreaking. The New York Racing Association conducted a StrideSAFE study of 6,600 Thoroughbred race starters in 2022. StrideSAFE technology detected 90% of all the catastrophic injuries.
Rillito will test more than 1,000 Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses at the meet. The cost is $45,000 for the program.
Rillito will hopefully be the worldwide base for the program. Rillito already has an equine wellness program, which partners with the University of Arizona to bring in veterinary students and racetrack industry students.
They partner with veterinarians checking every horse each morning and before every race. Under that program the track had no fatalities in 2019.
Shiffer is hopeful SafeStride will improve safety for the horses at the track. "I hope that we can detect issues in these horses before they turn catastrophic so we can eliminate all possibility of fatalities this year," she said.
This is the racetrack's 80th year. The racetrack opens February 4th. Races will be on Saturdays and Sundays.