Reward raised to $10K for tips in 13-home arson in Marana

TUCSON (KVOA) — The reward for information leading to an arrest in the fire that impacted 14 homes in the Marana area was increased to $10,000, according to a release shared by Northwest Fire District Friday.

At around 11:31 p.m. May 13, NWFD crews were dispatched to the intersection of Giant Sacaton Drive and Arroyo Lupine Way in reference to a report of dozens of homes engulfed in flames in the Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom Community.

While the homes were in the early wood-framing stage of construction and not occupied, officials say it took about two hours to control the blaze.

NWFD officials say the "initial fire suppression efforts were hampered due to the lack of firefighting water available" due to the fire hydrants closest to the blaze were not functional at the time.

Once the fire was controlled, Northwest Fire District released that a total of 14 homes were damaged — 12 of which were completely destroyed. In addition, no injuries were reported.

A joint investigation involving the Marana Police Department, NWFD and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms has been launched in connection to the blaze. Officials previously released that the investigators were investigating the fire as arson.

After initially offering of a reward of up to $5,000 in reference to the case, NWFD shared Friday that "the Arizona Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention and the Arizona Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of anyone on arson related charges."

Anyone with information about the blaze is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

