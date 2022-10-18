Reward offered for information on illegally killed bobcat on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help tracking down the person who illegally shot and killed a bobcat last month on Tucson's west side.
Arizona Game and Fish said there is a person of interest, but they need more information regarding the incident.
Mark Hart, Public Information Officer with AZGFD, said the bobcat was shot around 8:44 a.m. on Sept. 28.
"The radio collar emitted a radio signal about that time so we're certain we have the time of death correct," Hart said the bobcat was shot in a wash between Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills Road.
Sadie was one of two dozen bobcats participating in a study by Bobcats in Tucson, studying their interaction in the urban community on Tucson's west side. The study is partially funded by Arizona Game and Fish. Since 2020, two dozen bobcats have been fitted with the radio collars.
"If you had a good enough look to take a shot, you certainly saw the radio collar on that bobcat. It's hard to miss," Hart said.
Sadie was captured and fitted with a collar in January of this year. She had had two litters but lost both of them. Researchers said she spent most of her time near houses in the Los Arroyos del Oeste subdivision, just off Ironwood Hills Road and Whispering Bell.
According to the Bobcats in Tucson website, being killed by humans is the number one cause of death for bobcats in the study. Another bobcat, Jonathan, was shot and killed earlier this month.
Hart said homeowners can shoot a bobcat if it is destroying property, but it must be reported to AZGFD. Jonathan was shot after he was stalking chickens in a yard and wouldn't leave.
The penalty for illegally killing wildlife is four months in jail and a $750 criminal fine. There may also be additional charges for discharging a firearm near a house.
If you have any information, call operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700