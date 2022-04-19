Retirement debacle prompts Pima County to review Huckelberry's contract

TUCSON (KVOA) - Retired Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry remains very much in the spotlight.

At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, the county leaders discussed Huckelberry's retirement back in July and why some of the board members only learned about it a month ago.

The supervisors said they should have known about Huckelberry's retirement but now some commented, they need to move forward and use this incident as a teachable moment.

"I agree that is something that he should have communicated directly with us," District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said. "There's a change inside, but that is our responsibility. That wasn't clearly articulated in his contract, so that is our fault."

Newly-appointed county administrator Jan Lesher sent an email to the board members last week detailing what she knew about Huckelberry's July 4 retirement.

"Mr. Huckelberry told me he had drawn down his retirement benefits and was planning to do that," she said. "I do want to be clear that there is a difference between drawing down his retirement benefits and retiring from Pima County."

Supervisor Steve Christy, who represents District 4, asked for this item be placed on the agenda and explained why.

"Not to be fully forthcoming on a lot of issues, particularly who knew what and where and how, and who was involved in the whole process, and who has the knowledge of that process," he said. "We still don't know who that is."

Supervisor Rex Scott of District 1 said none of them are happy with how they heard about Huckelberry's retirement.

"What's important for the public to know is what's embedded in that last sentence - all the rules and requirement of the Arizona State Retirement System county policies and Mr. Huckelberry's employment contract was adhered to," he said.

Lesher added, they have already put into place some changes when people retire.

"What we have done in the last two weeks, we have begun to provide a report to every member of the board of supervisors and to other county deputy administrators indicating each and every individual who has left their employment or changed employment status," she said.

The supervisors agreed there are more questions than answers and the only person who can answer the questions is Chuck Huckelberry.

At the moment, he is not available due to a medical recovery that stems from a injuries sustained when a vehicle crashed into him while riding his bike last October.