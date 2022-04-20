Retirees' fixed incomes being eaten away as inflation hits 40-year highs

TUCSON (KVOA) - With inflation reaching 40-year highs this month, it is continuing to eat away at fixed retirement incomes.
Some of the most expensive items on the market continue to be food, gas and housing.
For seniors on a set budget, the soaring costs can be staggering.
One financial expert recommends taking a step back and revisiting your spending plan.
While this can apply to any stage of life, it is especially important for our Arizona seniors.
The consumer price index, which measures the average change over time in prices we pay for our goods and services, rose 8.5 percent over the last year.
That's the largest year over year increase since 1981.
The costs strangling retirement budgets right now are groceries, medical, gas, housing, utilities and entertainment.
Certified financial planner, Dawn Dahlvy says to cut down on food costs.
Besides the obvious like shopping around for deals, she recommends getting creative.
One idea is to host a neighborhood potluck using ingredients you already have at home.
For medical, Dahlvy says in addition to preventative health, now is the time to analyze your health plan.
"And making sure you're using everything that plan has. So you might want to compare plans. I'd say from a medical and dental perspective, I have a lot of my clients who need dental procedures," she said. "We know dental is very expensive, but you can go to a dental school and get some of that dental work at even 50 percent of the price"
Joe Marquart, Arizona's AARP president says he shopped around for a new cell phone provider, and home and auto insurance to find better coverage and prices for all of the new plans.
"We also shopped around and looked at our Medicare supplement insurance," he said. "Got the same coverage at a lower price. So those three things combined have helped us tremendously. But we're looking at the bargains we can find."
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE