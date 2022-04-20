 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR
EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153,
AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire
weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Retirees' fixed incomes being eaten away as inflation hits 40-year highs

  • Updated
  • 0
grocery store shopper
By Pablo Lopez

TUCSON (KVOA) - With inflation reaching 40-year highs this month, it is continuing to eat away at fixed retirement incomes.

Some of the most expensive items on the market continue to be food, gas and housing.

For seniors on a set budget, the soaring costs can be staggering.

One financial expert recommends taking a step back and revisiting your spending plan.

While this can apply to any stage of life, it is especially important for our Arizona seniors.

The consumer price index, which measures the average change over time in prices we pay for our goods and services, rose 8.5 percent over the last year.

That's the largest year over year increase since 1981.

The costs strangling retirement budgets right now are groceries, medical, gas, housing, utilities and entertainment.

Certified financial planner, Dawn Dahlvy says to cut down on food costs.

Besides the obvious like shopping around for deals, she recommends getting creative.

One idea is to host a neighborhood potluck using ingredients you already have at home.

For medical, Dahlvy says in addition to preventative health, now is the time to analyze your health plan.

"And making sure you're using everything that plan has. So you might want to compare plans. I'd say from a medical and dental perspective, I have a lot of my clients who need dental procedures," she said. "We know dental is very expensive, but you can go to a dental school and get some of that dental work at even 50 percent of the price"

Joe Marquart, Arizona's AARP president says he shopped around for a new cell phone provider, and home and auto insurance to find better coverage and prices for all of the new plans.

"We also shopped around and looked at our Medicare supplement insurance," he said. "Got the same coverage at a lower price. So those three things combined have helped us tremendously. But we're looking at the bargains we can find."

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you