 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Retired OVPD K-9 has passed away

  • Updated
  • 0
Bruno
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Retired Oro Valley Police Department K-9 Bruno has sadly passed away.

According to Steffany Young, the wife of Roger Reynold, Bruno passed away Sunday. 

Bruno was a Belgian Malinois imported from Czechoslovakia and joined the force in 2013. His handler was Roger Reynolds.

Bruno retired from OVPD in 2020 after 7 years of service.

During his tenure, Bruno helped seize nearly $1 million in narcotics, according to OVPD.

Local teacher recognized for her inspiring work
Normandy marks D-Day's 79th anniversary, honors World War II veterans
Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for theft suspect

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you