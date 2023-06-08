Retired OVPD K-9 has passed away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Retired Oro Valley Police Department K-9 Bruno has sadly passed away.
According to Steffany Young, the wife of Roger Reynold, Bruno passed away Sunday.
Bruno was a Belgian Malinois imported from Czechoslovakia and joined the force in 2013. His handler was Roger Reynolds.
Bruno retired from OVPD in 2020 after 7 years of service.
During his tenure, Bruno helped seize nearly $1 million in narcotics, according to OVPD.
