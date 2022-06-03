Retired deputies reflect on 1984 death of Tucson girl as convict prepares for execution

TUCSON (KVOA) — Frank Atwood is scheduled to be put to death on June 8.

Two retired Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies who worked on the case back in 1984 have been asked by the state to witness the execution.

When the 8-year-old went missing on Sept. 17, 1984, the Pima County Sheriff's Department made it a top priority to find the 8-year-old who disappeared from her Flowing Wells neighborhood.

Steve Gardner retired after 20 years as a sergeant.

"People worked around the clock seven days a week," he said.

Robert Cox also retired after working 22 years in the burglary unit.

"That was an emotional time for a lot of deputies," Cox said. "And a lot of deputies worked on their own time searching for her."

Ten days after Vicki Lynne disappeared, Atwood was arrested in Texas and returned to Tucson as the prime suspect in the case.

"Now we had a suspect, but he wasn't letting on with anything," Gardner said. "It just really made it worse."

Worse because was no sign of the missing 8-year-old.

Seven months later, Vicki Lynne's skull was found by a hiker in a desert area at the end of Ina road.

Cox, along with other deputies, went to the area looking for the rest of the child's remains.

None were found.

However, both deputies became close with Debbie and George Carlson — Vicki Lynne's parents — and have stayed good friends for nearly four decades.

Both Cox and Gardner will be witnessing the scheduled execution on June 8.

The former deputies provided the following message to the convicted killer.

Gardner said, "you've fought your fight. You've lost and now you're going to die."

Cox added, "Frank, you have caused this family such pain. You have no other way to go than to tell them you are sorry."

Atwood has maintained his innocence.