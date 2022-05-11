Restraining order blocking Biden from phasing out Title 42 extended

TUCSON (KVOA) - The temporary restraining order that prevents the Biden administration from phasing out a Trump-era pandemic restriction on the U.S.-Mexico border was extended by a judge Wednesday.

Back on April 4, Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri and 18 other states filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden in order to prevent the end of Title 42 - the public health rule implemented in March 2020 that allows government officials to turn away many asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

As the public health rule prevented more than 2 million migrants from crossing the southern Border, the Biden administration was originally set to lift the order when it was scheduled to expire on May 23.

The lawsuit, which is seeking a preliminary injunction that would block Biden from lifting the order completely, was granted a temporary restraining order in April, preventing the Biden administration from begin measures from transitioning away from the public health rule.

On Wednesday, a federal judge extended that temporary restraining order "until the earlier of the court's decision" on the lawsuit or by May 23.

The hearing on the injunction is scheduled to be held on May 13.