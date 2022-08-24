Resource fair held Wednesday at the Downtown Ronstadt Transit Center

TUCSON (KVOA) — Attention Sun Tran bus riders. If you get on or off the bus at the Downtown Ronstadt Transit Center, Wednesday is your lucky day.
The City of Tucson's Community Safety, Health and Wellness program is hosting a resource fair at the Downtown Transit Center from 9 a.m. to 11 am.
"We are happy to be a resource. We're happy to be out there. Any time we can talk to people about the services we provide, we just love that," said Norma Cable from the Community Food Bank.
The Community Food Bank is one of the many resources that will be at the fair.
"We're providing yogurt parfaits and some fruit prepared at our community kitchen, but we will also have information about all kinds of things," said Cable.
They understand the value in reaching out to their community.
"We're just happy we can be there to offer that help," said Cable. "The community food bank runs because of volunteers and donations and support from the community, so what better place to be out there then in the community that we want to serve."
The City's goal for the resource fair is simple.
"To be able to meet folks where they're at, who are coming through the transit center. We have a lot of Tucsonans who use this site every day, and we know that if we bring resources directly to them, that we can really help them give them a leg up and help them access resources that can really change the quality of their life," said Sarah Launius from the Community Safety, Health and Wellness program.
The City of Tucson has hosted resource fairs before, but this will be the first at this downtown location.
"We have an opportunity to engage with folks often for about ten or fifteen minutes while they're waiting for their bus transfer and that's a prime opportunity to engage folks with really important resources that are available in Tucson," said Launius.