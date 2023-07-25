Residents back to READY status as Bowl Creek fire continues to burn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Homeowners near the Bowl Creek fire are back to READY status.
The areas were in SET status Monday, but favorable conditions have lead to a downgrade.
The fire is burning near SR 77 and 79, northwest of Oracle Junction.
There are no closures today and crews are making progress with the containment line.
The fire is 10% contained and is around 1,000 acres.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
