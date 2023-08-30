Resident of Florida talk about their experience with Hurricane Idalia

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 702 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near and north of
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, or near Catalina, moving southwest at 10
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, , Catalina State Park and Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 703 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 642 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tanque
Verde, near northeast Tucson, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima,
northwestern Cochise and southern Pinal Counties through 715 PM
MST...

At 635 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms near and through the Catalinas, moving southwest at
10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina
Foothills, and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 238 and 259, and between mile
markers 262 and 283.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 89.
Route 83 near mile marker 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 508 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Tanque Verde Wash and Pantano
Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Resident of Florida talk about their experience with Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 3 storm

Hurricane Idalia has intensified into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, packing monster winds of 130 mph as it turns streets to rivers and knocks out power along Florida’s western shore ahead of an expected landfall Wednesday morning on the state’s Gulf Coast.

 CNN Weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning southwest of Perry, Florida near Tallahassee.

It was a very strong hurricane with winds just under 130 mph. That makes it a borderline category 3 category 4 storm and many people in the Big bend area took cover.
 
Spencer Leoni-Brass lives in Tallahassee and saw the storm beginning to have impacts around his neighborhood yesterday afternoon.
 
Leoni-Brass said, "Yesterday afternoon we just went to Publix for the last time went home and turned on the weather channel and hunkered down for the night. It started raining here probably around 11:00 it also got a little windy. It didn't get really too intense until probably 6:30 this morning."
 
It's still too early to fully assess the damage but he has noticed that most of the city of Tallahassee is in decent shape after the storm. There are some spots like around his parents house that's all a bit more damage.
 
"We just tried getting to my parents who lived to the southeast of Tallahassee and we cannot get to them. There are down power lines. They have no power and there's also downed trees. So they have that whole area blocked off while they're trying to clean it all up."
 
The Big Bend was the only area that saw heavy rain and wind. Jennifer O'Connor who is a transplant from Tucson to the Gulf Coast said that it took a lot of work to get ready for this storm. 
 
O'Connor said, "I don't have a lot of people here for support. So I really just had a friend that hung out with me for the night because the area he was living in was evacuated. My area was in a further away evacuation zone so I was thankful that I didn't have to do it by myself, listening to the heavy winds the heavy rain."
 

