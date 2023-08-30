Resident of Florida talk about their experience with Hurricane Idalia

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning southwest of Perry, Florida near Tallahassee.
It was a very strong hurricane with winds just under 130 mph. That makes it a borderline category 3 category 4 storm and many people in the Big bend area took cover.
Spencer Leoni-Brass lives in Tallahassee and saw the storm beginning to have impacts around his neighborhood yesterday afternoon.
Leoni-Brass said, "Yesterday afternoon we just went to Publix for the last time went home and turned on the weather channel and hunkered down for the night. It started raining here probably around 11:00 it also got a little windy. It didn't get really too intense until probably 6:30 this morning."
It's still too early to fully assess the damage but he has noticed that most of the city of Tallahassee is in decent shape after the storm. There are some spots like around his parents house that's all a bit more damage.
"We just tried getting to my parents who lived to the southeast of Tallahassee and we cannot get to them. There are down power lines. They have no power and there's also downed trees. So they have that whole area blocked off while they're trying to clean it all up."
The Big Bend was the only area that saw heavy rain and wind. Jennifer O'Connor who is a transplant from Tucson to the Gulf Coast said that it took a lot of work to get ready for this storm.
O'Connor said, "I don't have a lot of people here for support. So I really just had a friend that hung out with me for the night because the area he was living in was evacuated. My area was in a further away evacuation zone so I was thankful that I didn't have to do it by myself, listening to the heavy winds the heavy rain."