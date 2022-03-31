 Skip to main content
Researchers find stroke leads to future heart problems

Stroke and Heart Health

Stroke patients could be at an increased risk for future heart complications.

Researchers from the United Kingdom analyzed the medical records of more than 365,000 adult patients who were treated for stroke.

They found that within the first month after the stroke, 1 in 10 developed acute coronary syndrome, more than 8% were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, over 6% developed heart failure and more than one percent exhibited severe ventricular arrhythmias.

The risk of death within five years also increased significantly among participants with new heart complications.

