Researchers find stress impacts woman's ability to get pregnant

A new study finds that stress could play a significant role in a woman's ability to achieve pregnancy.
Researchers from china analyzed the cumulative wear and tear of chronic stress life events of more than 400 women who were trying to become pregnant.
They found that women with higher scores based on nine indicators, such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels and high cholesterol were less likely to become pregnant within a year.
For example, women with a score of 5-6 have a 59% less likely to become pregnant in a menstrual cycle, compared to those with scores of zero.