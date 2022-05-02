Researchers find pathway to severe COVID-19 in children

New research has found new pathways to severe COVID-19 in children.
Researchers from the Murdock Children's Research Institute and the University of Melbourne collected blood samples from a small group of children.
As well as samples from 33 children with COVID-19 who were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome
They found 85 proteins specific to MIS-C and 52 specific to acute respiratory distress syndrome, both syndromes are major potential outcomes of severe COVID-19.
MIS-C is when different parts of the body can become inflamed including the heart, lungs and brain.