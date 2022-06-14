Researchers find abundance of Lyme Disease cases around the world

A new study finds that over 14% of the world has probably had Lyme Disease.
The research is the result of an examination of nearly 90 studies, that looked at how common antibodies to the bacteria borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme Disease, are in humans.
Around 23,000 of the more than 158,000 people involved in those studies had the antibodies.
Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne in Europe and North America.
Experts say the condition is rarely fatal, but people bitten by an infected tick often get a rash and suffer flu-like symptoms such as muscle and joint ache, headache, nausea and vomiting.
The study showed that the disease was more common in central Europe, where 21% of its residents had it, compared to around 9% in North America.