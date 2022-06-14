 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in portions
of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.|.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Researchers find abundance of Lyme Disease cases around the world

Lyme Disease

A new study finds that over 14% of the world has probably had Lyme Disease.

The research is the result of an examination of nearly 90 studies, that looked at how common antibodies to the bacteria borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme Disease, are in humans.

Around 23,000 of the more than 158,000 people involved in those studies had the antibodies.

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne in Europe and North America.

Experts say the condition is rarely fatal, but people bitten by an infected tick often get a rash and suffer flu-like symptoms such as muscle and joint ache, headache, nausea and vomiting.

The study showed that the disease was more common in central Europe, where 21% of its residents had it, compared to around 9% in North America.

