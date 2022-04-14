Research shows most COVID-19 positive healthcare workers exposed on the job

New research finds that healthcare workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were most likely exposed in the workplace.
The CDC study found that during periods of high community spread of COVID-19, healthcare exposures occurred both inside and outside of the workplace, with the majority occurring in the workplace.
The researchers focused on data from March 2020 through the end of March 2021.
More than 83,000 healthcare personnel diagnosed with COVID-19 with known exposure settings were reported to the CDC.
Approximately two-thirds of those with COVID-19 who reported exposure on the job reported exposures to patients with COVID-19 and to other colleagues with the virus.