Republican senators block cap on insulin costs

On Sunday, Republican Senators voted to block a cap on insulin costs for millions of patients.
They stripped a $35 price cap on the cost of the drug from the ambitious legislative package democrats are moving through congress.
The insulin cap is a long-running ambition of Democrats, who want it to apply to patients on Medicare and private insurance.
Democrats tried to preserve the provision to cap insulin costs at $35 for private insurers, however that vote failed 57-43, with seven Republicans voting with them to keep the insulin cost cap in the bill.
Republicans left the portion that applies to Medicare patients but stripped the insulin cap for other patients.