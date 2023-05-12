Rep. Juan Ciscomani tours Casa Alitas' Tucson shelter

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Friday after the highly anticipated expiration of the pandemic era border policy Title 42 expired, Congressman Juan Ciscomani toured the main shelter in Tucson operated by Casa Alitas.
Ciscomani said he caught a late flight Thursday from D.C. to head to Tucson.
News 4 Tucson was not allowed to join Ciscomani during the hour long tour, his staff sent us photos which showed very little about the conditions inside the shelter.
Ciscomani spoke with News 4 Tucson right after his tour.
"Definitely tight quarters in there, they have capacity for 300 beds but at any given time especially the past 24 hours they've processed over a thousand people," he said.
Due to Governor Katie Hobbs plan to address the end of Title 42, almost all of the undocumented immigrants being released on the streets of small border communities within the Tucson Sector are being transported to Tucson.
The Governor had said upwards of $7 million tax payer dollars would be used for the effort.
"By doing this we can mitigate the impact of the increased migration on our border communities. We will use the most cost effective transportation is being used," she said during a press conference Monday.
Ciscomani said he's grateful for the staff helping manage the shelter but believes more federal resources are needed to address what he sees as a growing humanitarian crisis.
"You know who can fix this in just one day, with one strike of a pen, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas," Ciscomani said.
Ciscomani said he believes the cartels should be labeled terrorist organizations.
The undocumented immigrants at the shelter will be transported to either family members or sponsors throughout the country.
Ciscomani questions the vetting process for those alleged sponsors.