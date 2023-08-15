Rep. Grijalva responds to Trump indictment

TUCSON, Ariz. – Representative Raúl M. Grijalva released the following statement regarding former President Donald Trump's most recent indictment:
“During the 2020 Georgia Presidential Election, former President Trump was caught on tape attempting to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to ‘find’ votes in order to change the result of the election. Last night, an independent grand jury voted to indict him for his illegal actions.”
“These indictments are proof that our justice system is working, and the American people can see through Trump’s cons and lies for what they are – crimes. It’s critical that all of those who played a role in the fake elector plot and the greater conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election through lies, force and violence are held accountable. I look forward to following along with the rest of our nation as we watch the wheels of justice turn.”
The probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began shortly after the release of a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger could “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to overtake Joe Biden.
