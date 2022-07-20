Rep. Grijalva hails passage of house government funding bills

WASHINGTON (KVOA)—Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva hailed passage of H.R. 8294, a package of 6 six government funding bills, which focuses on helping families and communities across America.
The appropriations package also included $10.2 million in community funding projects for third District of Arizona.
Rep. Grijalva secured funding for the following projects:
- The City of Tucson will receive $2,747,000 to reinvigorate the El Pueblo Center site with a focus on children and youth, STEM and small business.
- Pima County will receive $1,200,000 to construct a storm drain to address storm water flooding and drainage impacts in the underserved communities of Elvira and Barrio Nopal.
- The Tohono O’odham Nation will receive $1,016,459 for infrastructure projects for the construction of two turn lanes at the Baboquivari High School South Driveway, to address safety concerns created by increased traffic volumes and speeding in the area.
- The City of Tucson’s Mission Manor Aquatic Complex will receive $2,947,000 to provide recreational opportunities in the form of a year-round therapeutic multi-use pool, splash playground, bathhouse, and plaza space in a low-income neighborhood.
- The City of Somerton will receive $380,000 for it Public Works Drinking Water Storage Facilities steel water storage tank repairs to ensure reliable delivery of safe drinking water to their service population.
- The YMCA of Southern Arizona will receive $810,000 to purchase six 14 passenger buses to transport children to ensure these youth have the educational enrichment support needed to thrive.
- The Sunnyside Foundation will receive $423,670 to begin the historical registry and restoration process for existing murals at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, to create two new community murals at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, to establish a community bike lending library for southside neighborhoods and to establish mobility services that include bike repair and safety clinics.
- Pimería Historical Society and Museum will receive $325,000 to further preserve the history of the southern border region by digitizing and archiving photographs, documents, newspapers, maps and other items that tell the story of the American-Mexican border region and the American West.
- The International Sonoran Desert Alliance will receive $400,000 to revitalize the isolated region of Ajo, Arizona with a the establishment working space to build on a nexus of micro-businesses and emerging opportunities for entrepreneurs to have access to capital, technical assistance, digital communications support, staffing assistance and shared workspace.