Rep. Grijalva calls for investigation into Cochise County appointing David Stevens as Elections Administrator

TUCSON (KVOA) - Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the actions taken by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, in recently appointing David Stevens as elections administrator.
Rep. Grijalva says this transfers Stevens nearly all authority for running elections.
He says Stevens has a history of election denialism and connections to election denying candidates in Arizona, like former Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem.
There is a Republican majority on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, and Rep. Grijalva says this broad consolidation of power in Mr. Stevens is dangerous and threatens to undermine faith in Cochise County elections.
