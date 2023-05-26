Rep. Grijalva calls for accountability following Border Patrol shooting

WASHINGTON, DC – Following the death of Tohono O’odham Nation tribal member Raymond Mattia by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva issued a statement calling for accountability and urging Secretary Mayorkas to limit the involvement of CBP’s Office of Personnel Responsibility given the conflicted history within CBP’s former Critical Incident Teams.

Representative Raúl M. Grijalva's statement follows:

“The death of Raymond Mattia is a tragedy that demands immediate accountability. I extend my sincerest condolences to the Mattia family and the Tohono O’odham Nation.”

“Like many others, I am disturbed by the reports of excessive force and want to know the exact circumstances of this fatal event. As the FBI and the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department investigate, the findings must be independently verified and given full public disclosure.”

“While CBP’s OPR is also currently reviewing this incident, I urge Secretary Mayorkas to limit OPR’s involvement. Within the past year and since the dismantling of CITs, CBP has hired former CIT agents in the OPR to investigate agent misconduct. Given the concerns and troubled history of cover-ups and shadow units within CBP, it’s time for the Biden administration and Secretary Mayorkas to consider re-configuring OPR's scope of operations and involvement in their own investigations.”

“My office will continue to monitor the investigation and any further developments.”