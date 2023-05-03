Reopening of westbound I-10 near Willcox expected to take two days

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Department of Traffic says that temporary bridge repairs needed to reopen westbound Interstate 10 are expected to take up to 48 hours.
Repairs are needed after a semi truck crashed into the bridge early Wednesday.
ADOT says they have a contractor contractor mobilizing personnel, equipment and materials needed to shore up the bridge.
The work will begin Wednesday afternoon and will continue until ADOT can safely reopen the westbound freeway.
Eastbound I-10 is open through the area.
Westbound I-10 traffic is detouring:
- south and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, New Mexico, to US 191 in Douglas
- north on US 191 north to Davis Road in McNeal;
- west on Davis Road to SR 80;
- north SR 80 through Tombstone to SR 82;
- west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone; and
- north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE