Remembering the early years at KVOA

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green Valley. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 530 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&