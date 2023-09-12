Remembering the early years at KVOA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson helped provide the heartbeat for news in Southern Arizona during the last seven decades.
Some of the earliest days of KVOA are memorialized in black and white pictures, staff members both on and off the air.
In the late 1960s, Tucson businessman Don Pitt was part of the ownership group that founded the Phoenix Suns. A few years later, Pitt and his partners including Don Diamond, bought KVOA from the Pulitzer Publishing company, making KVOA the first locally owned television station in town.
"Our attitude was a lot of strong community news and very balanced editorials," the now 93-year-old Pitt said.
Pitt remembers changing things up and in the process changing Tucson.
He hired a general manager who would lead KVOA for almost three decades, becoming the station's guiding light.
"I don't know how we found Jon Ruby who was in Chicago," Pitt said. "But, we did find Jon Ruby. And it was like, maybe for us, like finding a needle in a haystack, but also like finding a diamond in a haystack because Jon was outstanding."
Ruby led KVOA from 1974 until he retired in 2002. Under his leadership, the station found its stride. KVOA dominated in the ratings and became Southern Arizona's most trusted television station.
Sam Ruby remembers coming to the station as a little girl.
"I feel so lucky," she said. "I'm walking in there with my dad, feeling like I was walking into the station with the king."
Jon Ruby, who died in 2011, loved Tucson, he loved his job and his TV family.
"He really ingrained himself in the Tucson community, but more than that, he understood television," Pitt said.
