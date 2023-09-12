 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 530 PM MST...

At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Green Valley, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected...especially near and just north of Green
Valley.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. An automated rain gage the Santa Cruz River at
Quail Crossing Bridge reported 0.59 inches of rain in the
past 30 minutes. Generally, between 0.50 and 1.00 inch of
rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Remembering the early years at KVOA

  • Updated
  • 0
KVOA 1990S
Chorus Nylander

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson helped provide the heartbeat for news in Southern Arizona during the last seven decades.

Some of the earliest days of KVOA are memorialized in black and white pictures, staff members both on and off the air.

In the late 1960s, Tucson businessman Don Pitt was part of the ownership group that founded the Phoenix Suns. A few years later, Pitt and his partners including Don Diamond, bought KVOA from the Pulitzer Publishing company, making KVOA the first locally owned television station in town.

"Our attitude was a lot of strong community news and very balanced editorials," the now 93-year-old Pitt said.

Pitt remembers changing things up and in the process changing Tucson.

He hired a general manager who would lead KVOA for almost three decades, becoming the station's guiding light.

"I don't know how we found Jon Ruby who was in Chicago," Pitt said. "But, we did find Jon Ruby. And it was like, maybe for us, like finding a needle in a haystack, but also like finding a diamond in a haystack because Jon was outstanding."

Ruby led KVOA from 1974 until he retired in 2002. Under his leadership, the station found its stride. KVOA dominated in the ratings and became Southern Arizona's most trusted television station.

Sam Ruby remembers coming to the station as a little girl.

"I feel so lucky," she said. "I'm walking in there with my dad, feeling like I was walking into the station with the king."

Jon Ruby, who died in 2011, loved Tucson, he loved his job and his TV family.

"He really ingrained himself in the Tucson community, but more than that, he understood television," Pitt said.

