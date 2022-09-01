Remembering Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay

TUCSON (KVOA) — Our community mourns as a fallen Pima County constable is honored Thursday.
A funeral service for Deborah Martinez-Garibay was held Thursday morning at St. Augustine Cathedral in Downtown Tucson.
She was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice last week. She was one of three victims killed at a midtown apartment complex last week.
Martinez-Garibay was 43-years-old. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, a friend to many, and also a proud Army veteran.
The constable's death has sparked sadness from our community, knowing she innocently lost her life simply doing her job. And it has also sparked anger and frustration.