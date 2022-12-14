Remember to protect the 4 Ps during the freezing temperatures

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona woke up to extremely cold temperatures Wednesday.
When temperatures drop below freezing, it is crucial to protect those 4 Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.
When it comes to people, make sure you're bundling up and you're wearing those layers. This is the time to pull out the hats and gloves as well.
Green Things, a plant nursery in the Catalina Foothills, explained how simple it is to protect that next P, plants.
If you have a cactus in your yard, all you need to do is place a Styrofoam cup or an insulated bucket on the tips of the cactus. The tips have the highest chance of freezing and covering them reduces that risk.
This is the time to remember how to protect those 4 P’s: people, pets, plants and pipes! More on @KVOA this morning. https://t.co/CzG0QXpz9E— Megan Spector (@meganspectortv) December 14, 2022
For other plants that are sensitive to the cold you can use frost clothes. A nursery specialist at Green Things recommended doing this for any temperature below 45 degrees, just to be safe.
Wednesday morning temperatures are below that number, and people here in Tucson have mixed feelings about this extremely cold weather.
Some Tucson residents miss the sunshine.
"I like the warm weather. When it's in the 30s in the morning, it's cold," said Scott Curtis.
While others don't mind the chill.
"That's OK. As long as I stay home and my house has heat, I will be fine," said Martha Montano.
The last 2 Ps are pets and pipes. Remember, your pets can feel the cold just like we do, so try to keep them inside. However, if they do need to be let out, try to bundle them up as well.
In regard to your pipes, they also have the potential to freeze. If they are exposed, you can wrap them in blankets or towels to keep them insulated.
