Remains of newborn infant found in McDonald's bathroom in Arizona

PHOENIX (KPNX) — Authorities are investigating after the remains of a male infant child were found in the bathroom of a restaurant in west Phoenix Sunday.
The remains were found at a business near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 2 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
The newborn infant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Video surveillance captured an unidentified woman leaving the restaurant's bathroom before the baby was found and police are attempting to identify this individual.
Autopsy results of the infant are pending.
Detectives are still investigating the situation and are asking for any witnesses to come forward with information.
