Remaining pets part of San Diego shipment to HSSA up for adoption as questions remain over whereabouts of 250

TUCSON (KVOA) - The San Diego Humane Society has joined a growing number of animal advocates and rescues questioning where 250 out of a 318 small pet shipment ended up after being turned over to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
The San Diego Humane Society asked HSSA for help to clear out 318 small animals, like rabbits and hamsters from its shelter that were remaining without a home for a long period of time.
On August 7th the pets were loaded onto a truck and delivered to HSSA in Tucson.
From there Steve Farley, CEO of HSSA, said his team delivered them to a small family run shelter in Phoenix that doesn't want to be identified. Within just a couple weeks Farley said the rescue was able to re-home about 250 of the pets.
After not seeing any adoption events or postings related to the shipment many animal advocates and rescues began raising questions over where the animals went.
In an effort to prove it, HSSA took back the pets that weren't adopted, about 68.
Farley tells us 14 were given to a different Tucson shelter and on Wednesday as they first came up for adoption they were able to adopt out 14 of them.
Kim Dezelon is the Director of Adoptions for the Brambley Hedge Rabbit Rescue, one of the most active in the region which has been operating for over 30 years.
"We would know and there is no such rescue because currently within just the Phoenix area there's close to 500 homeless rabbits in the rescues," she said.
On Wednesday we again questioned Farley over what rescues like Bambley Ridge are saying.
"I can't control how people respond to the truth, but all I can do is tell the truth and that's what I'm doing here," he said.
On Tuesday the President of the San Diego Humane Society Dr. Gary Weitzman told the NBC affiliate KNSD, "Those are our kids, we have to know exactly what happened to them."
He said he wants proof they are okay and wanted a phone call with the private rescue.
Farley told News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander that wasn't going to happen.
"They are so worried and upset right now they aren't wanting to talk to anybody and feel under attack," Farley said.
"Even the San Diego Humane Society?" Chorus questioned.
"Even the San Diego Humane Society," Farley responded.
Farley sent us documents to try and prove the drop off, a complex checklist that showed all the animals names and had hand written marking and highlights throughout.
We gave them to Kelly Galligan, a shelter manager with Friends of Bisbee Animal Shelter with experience with these kind of checklists.
"To me it looks like they were generated by San Diego Humane Society for the transport to the private shelter then the highlighted names on the checklist are the animals that were returned from the private rescue but it still begs the question where the other 250 are I don't see that answered in these documents," Galligan said.
Farley said their focus is on finding the remaining pets a forever home and encourages people to show up to HSSA to help adopt the pets in need.
