Reid Park Zoo wants you to hop on over to Brew at the Zoo

Reid Park Zoo is hosting Brew at the Zoo Saturday, May 20.

Brew at the Zoo is an ages 21+ sampling event with a wide selection of beers, ciders and other alcohol from various Arizona brewing companies as well as live music, games and more.

The event happens May 20 from 6 p.m. to 9p.m. and tickets are $50 for general admission, $45 for Zoo members, and $25 for designated drivers.

Brew at the Zoo includes:

Tastings from Athletic Brewing, Baja Brewing Co., Barrio Brewing Co., Bawker Bawker Cider House, Black Rock Brewers, Borderlands Brewing Co., The Brewery at Tirrito Farm, Buqui Bichi Brewery, Button Brew House, Catalina Brewing Co., Corbett Brewing, Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., Dos Equis, Electric Brewing Bisbee, Finley Distributing, Firetruck Brewing Co, Four Peaks Brewing, The Grand Canyon Brewing Company, Harbottle Brewing Co., Heineken USA, Huss Brewing Co., Iron John’s, Mark Anthony Brands, Monster Brewing Co, Moto Sonora, Oskar Blues Brewery, Pueblo Vida Brewing, Ranch Hand Brewing, Simple Machine Brewing, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Topo Chico — Includes 16 tasting tickets.

Live music from CSM Trio, a group that covers a variety of artists such as the Beatles, Eagles, CCR, Gin Blossoms & more, and Baja Caravan, nominated two years in a row for Tucson’s best. They play a unique style of folk, surf, reggae and rock and are considered Tucson’s island music.

An eco-friendly sampling glass

Fun games

Food vendors offerings: POPPED Artisan Popcorn, Pub Food by Craft Culinary Concepts. Menu for Flamingo Grill includes regular cheeseburger, tavern burger, buffalo cauliflower bites, beer battered waffle fries, grilled cheese with bacon jam, beignets, BBQ salad, walking tacos, Elote on stick, smoked tri-tip sandwich plus Zoo favorites of pretzels pretzel dogs, churros, popcorn, etc. (Zoo favorites will be at locations inside the Zoo too).

Selfie station

Free carousel rides until 8 p.m.

You can find more information and tickets here!