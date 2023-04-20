Reid Park Zoo hosts the 5th annual SAVMA Volunteer Recruitment and Recognition Fair

The Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association will host the 5th annual Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 pm- 7:00 pm at Reid Park Zoo.
The event is a free, family friendly affair, open to the public.
Attendees will learn about volunteer opportunities and internships from more than 40 local partner agencies including:
- The Loft Cinema
- Bag It - Cancer Support
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
- Ben's Bells Inc
- Friends of PACC
- Tucson VA Hospital
The event will include free admission into the zoo, animal encounters, games, local entertainment by Lylah Elizabeth, and food/drink available for purchase and local partner agencies.