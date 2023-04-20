Reid Park Zoo hosts the 5th annual SAVMA Volunteer Recruitment and Recognition Fair

The Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association will host the 5th annual Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 pm- 7:00 pm at Reid Park Zoo.

The event is a free, family friendly affair, open to the public.

Attendees will learn about volunteer opportunities and internships from more than 40 local partner agencies including:

The Loft Cinema

Bag It - Cancer Support

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

Ben's Bells Inc

Friends of PACC

Tucson VA Hospital

The event will include free admission into the zoo, animal encounters, games, local entertainment by Lylah Elizabeth, and food/drink available for purchase and local partner agencies.