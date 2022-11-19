Reid Park Reimagined Master Plan first look

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Parks and Recreation announced their next steps to make Reid Park the best that it can be.
Earlier today at Gene C. Reid Park the Reid Park Reimagined planning team revealed the first look at the latest Reid Park Master Plan concept developed with feedback from the community over the past six months.
The design team and Parks staff were there to talk about the draft plan, answer questions, and get feedback on phasing priorities.
An online survey is available here to learn more about the project and be an additional platform to give input on your priorities for the future of the park.
The survey will be open from Nov. 19-Dec. 19.