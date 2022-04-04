 Skip to main content
Registration for Pima Community College starts

PCC
By Meleny Gradillas

TUCSON (KVOA) - Registration is now open for Fall 2022 classes at Pima Community College. 

Pima offers courses in more than 100 degree and certificate programs.

In March, the PCC Governing Board approved tuition rates for the 2022-23 academic year.

The governing board says the revenue will fund the college's initiative to lend students laptops, tablets and wi-fi hotspots as well as expand scholarship programs.

Fall classes begin Aug. 25. Summer registration also is open.

You can register for classes by clicking here.

