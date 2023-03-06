Registration date approaching for Tucson Parks and Recreation's spring classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The registration deadline is approaching for session two of Tucson Parks and Recreation’s spring leisure classes beginning in March.

Classes range from arts and crafts, dance, gymnastics, jewelry making, music, and more for youth and adults. The last day to register is Tuesday, March 14.

Here is a list of classes offered:

Adaptive Aquatics

Aquatics

Arts & Crafts (youth)

Dance (youth and adult)

Drawing & Painting (youth and adult)

Gymnastics (only space left in Mat Mites – age 4)

Health and Fitness (adult)

Jewelry (adult)

Little Movers and Shakers (6 mo.-3 years)

Music (youth)

Photography

Pottery

Sports

For questions or more information on registration or classes, contact Registration Services at 520-791-4877.