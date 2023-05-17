Regina Romero statement on Prop 412

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released a statement on Prop 412 results.
"TEP and the City put together a franchise agreement that tried to be responsive to the different needs our community was asking for, like undergrounding, investing in climate resiliency and creating EV infrastructure in public rights of way. I respect the voters' decision not to approve," said Romero on Twitter.
According to the Tucson City Clerk's Office, 62,796 votes were cast in the special election.
Prop 412 was endorsed by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and four city council members. Only Ward 6 City Councilman Steve Kozachik opposed the measure.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE