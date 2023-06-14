Reeves fire near Tombstone is now at 100 acres

The Reeves woodland fire, is around 3 miles east of Tombstone and is estimated at 100 Acres.
Gleason Road is closed from Mike post 0-5 and only accessible to public safety personnel.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says to prepare to evacuate if you are in the area of Gleeson and Camino San Rafael, in Tombstone.
Avoid this area if possible until further notice for your safety and for personnel on scene.
Four Single Engine Air Tankers are working on the fire now.
