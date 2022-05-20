Red Flag Warning Today!

A system passing by to the north of us will bring gusty wind today and with the dry air and dry vegetation, fire danger will be very high! A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM for all of Southeastern Arizona.
Sustained wind will range between 15 and 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Avoid outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle and no outdoor shooting. Blowing dust will also be a concern, especially in Northern Cochise County and between Tucson and Casa Grande so stay weather alert. Also, secure loose objects in your front and backyards that could cause damage.
Temperatures will only warm into the mid 90s this afternoon for the warmest spots but the "coolest" day will be tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. It won't be as windy over the weekend but expect breezy conditions from time to time.
Highs will begin to warm back into the triple digits by midweek next week as a ridge of high pressure builds back over the Southwest and it's going to get hot! Temperatures will climb back to around 105° by next Thursday and triple digit heat could stick around through next weekend.
Moisture will also be on the rise across Central and Northern Mexico and that is something we'll be keeping a close eye on as we could see some dry thunderstorms near the Arizona/Mexico Border around this time next week. The biggest threat with that will be new wildfires. More details to come!
Even with temperatures in the 90s, remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Windy and sunny. High: 94°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. High: 93°