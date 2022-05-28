Red Flag Warning Sunday...

Temperatures will continue to cool the rest of the holiday weekend and by tomorrow, highs will only warm into the mid 90s! Unfortunately, the wind will continue to pick up and fire danger will be high. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!
A system is passing by to the north this weekend and that will drop our temperatures into the mid 90s tomorrow and on Memorial Day. Unfortunately, this system will bring gusty wind through Monday. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect on Sunday from 11 AM to 7 PM for parts of Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz County and all of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County. Wind could gust as high as 40 mph at times and with the dry air and dry vegetation, any fire that starts WILL spread rapidly. Be extra careful if you plan on doing any outdoor grilling and keep in mind there are several fire restrictions on both state and federal land! Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire.
Temperatures will start to climb again as high pressure builds and by midweek, temperatures will be back in the triple digits! There's also a slight chance for thunderstorms near the AZ/NM border late next week so stay tuned for more details.
Always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Tonight: Mild and mostly clear. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Windy and sunny. High: 94°
- Memorial Day: Breezy with tons of sunshine. High: 94°