Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY
HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather
zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late this morning into this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Red Flag Warning issued for southern AZ

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunday Red Flag Warning

TUCSON (KVOA) — Lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and high winds are in store for your Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 90s for the warmest spots with winds around 15 to 25 miles per hour coming out of the southwest. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible.

Because of the gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warning for southern Arizona from Sunday morning to Sunday evening.

A few systems will pass by to the north today and early this week which will bring the breeze. Unfortunately, all of the moisture will stay well to the north of us and fire danger will remain the biggest concern.

