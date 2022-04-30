Red Flag Warning issued for southern AZ

TUCSON (KVOA) — Lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and high winds are in store for your Sunday.
Highs will be in the low 90s for the warmest spots with winds around 15 to 25 miles per hour coming out of the southwest. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible.
Because of the gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warning for southern Arizona from Sunday morning to Sunday evening.
A few systems will pass by to the north today and early this week which will bring the breeze. Unfortunately, all of the moisture will stay well to the north of us and fire danger will remain the biggest concern.